Marianne Vos surges to opening stage win in Tour de France Femmes

Dutch rider Marianne Vos celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes from Vannes to Plumelec. Photograph: Julien De La Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

Dutch rider Marianne Vos claimed a jaw-dropping 258th career victory when she prevailed in the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes, a 78.8-km hilly ride from Vannes to Plumelec on Saturday.

The three-time road world champion, 38, prevailed at the top of the Cote de Cadoudal (1.7km at 6.2 per cent) after her Visma-Lease a Bike team-mate Pauline Ferrand Prevot cracked in the final metres to finish third behind Kim Le Court of Mauritius.

While Ferrand Prevot could not convert, she showed impressive strength when she attacked 700 metres from the line, a move that underlined the mountain biking Olympic champion’s title credentials.

Vos, who will wear the yellow jersey in Sunday’s second stage, surged past in the final 50 metres and raised her arm in celebration, just like Ferrand-Prevot.

After a dozen riders were involved in a crash as the peloton rolled towards the start of the stage, Maud Rijnbeek and Laura Tomasi formed the day’s breakaway. Rijnbeek went solo after 23 kilometres before Tomasi was swallowed by the peloton.

Swiss rider Marlen Reusser was involved in another crash at the foot of the Cote de Cadoudal, a 1.7-km ascent at 6.2 per cent.

Reusser, who finished second in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta, later abandoned with stomach problems, her Movistar team said.

Defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, who beat Demi Vollering by just four seconds last year, finished fourth in the same time as the winner. Vollering was fifth, three seconds behind.

Fiona Mangan was best of the three Irish riders who made history by becoming the first participants in the race from this country.

Mangan placed 74th, four minutes and six seconds behind stage winner Vos. Lara Gillespie and Mia Griffin came home seven minutes and 40 seconds behind the winner.