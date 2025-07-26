Thousands fill Belfast streets for city’s annual Pride parade

People take part in the Belfast Pride Parade, in the city centre. The parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Thousands of people have filled the streets of Belfast for the city’s annual Pride parade.

Spectators lined the city’s footpaths to cheer on the thousands who took part in the parade.

Belfast Pride Festival is one of the biggest festivals in the city’s calendar, with hundreds of events taking place.

Organisers said it is the biggest cross-community parade in Belfast and is a protest and celebration of the lives of LGBT+ people.

[ Don’t expect votes for 16-year-olds to change the world. It’s the 25-35s who are the rebelsOpens in new window ]

The theme for this year’s event is ‘no going back’, as organisers said there must be “no turning back from the advances made in visibility, legal protections and societal recognition”.

Throughout the city, many people had rainbows painted on their faces, while others waved LGBT+ flags and held placards with equality messages written on them.

People take part in the Belfast Pride Parade, in the city centre. The parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A series of groups and floats, representing up to 250 charities and organisations, took off from Custom House Square at 1pm.

It made its way north of the city before making its way down Donegall Place and past City Hall before finishing at Victoria Street.

Friends, work colleagues and many young families, including pet dogs, were among those in the crowd.

People take part in the Belfast Pride Parade, in the city centre. The parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Belfast Pride organisers took the decision to ask political parties to not attend the parade in an official capacity, after Stormont backed a ban on puberty blockers.

The parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the parade taking place, First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Happy Belfast Pride to everyone celebrating today, I hope it’s filled with joy and love for you all.

People take part in the Belfast Pride Parade, in the city centre. The parade started in 1991 and over the last 30 years has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“Your courage over many years has helped transform our society for the better.

“As your First Minister, I’m committed to building a future where everyone in our LGBTQIA+ community is seen, valued, and treated equally. Be proud. Be you. Today and every day.

“Have a wonderful day.” - PA