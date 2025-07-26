Donegal road remains closed in wake of two-car crash

A section of the N13 Letterkenny-to-Ballybofey road is closed following a two-car collision on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A road where a two-car crash occurred yesterday in Co Donegal remains closed to allow for an examination by forensic investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the collision on the N13 Letterkenny-to-Ballybofey road in the townland of Listillion, shortly after 5pm yesterday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman aged in her 60s, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The Garda Press Office indicated that diversions are still in place this morning.

Anyone who was on the N13 at Listillion between 4.50pm and 5.15pm who may have witnessed the crash should contact gardaí.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Letterkenny Garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.