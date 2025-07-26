Ireland weather: sunny spells and temperatures of 21 degrees expected

Corah Grant (8) from Castleknock pictured enjoying the sunshine at the Phoenix Park Visitor Centre. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Met Éireann has revealed that Ireland should return to having more dry weather in the coming days after a week of at times torrential rain.

Saturday will involve a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, a few heavy in the north and northwest this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 16 to 21 degrees

Sunday will start off largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. However, it will turn cloudier through the night with outbreaks of rain moving to northern counties and temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers extending from the west through the morning, heavy at times in the north with some longer spells of rain possible.

There will be further showers in the afternoon, but some bright or sunny intervals also with highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly dry with long clear spells and just isolated showers, most likely in the north. Later in the night, some fog patches will develop and cloud will begin to build from the west with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells at first. However, cloud will continue to build from the west bringing patchy rain and drizzle. Limited sunny spells will break through, the best of these will be later in the day.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees will be recorded in light to moderate westerly breezes. Some clear spells are expected at first but it will become mostly cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain moving in from the west, most persistent in the north. Temperatures are set to not fall below 13 to 16 degrees.

Tuesday will start off as a dull and damp day with scattered outbreaks of rain. Drier intervals will occur through the day as the rain clears to showers with some bright and sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

A cloudy start is anticipated on Wednesday with rain and drizzle but sunny spells and scattered showers will develop through the day. Showers will become more isolated later with a largely dry and bright evening and highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

Some uncertainty surrounds Thursday but current indications suggest there will be a spell of rain in the morning, clearing eastward with sunny spells and showers moving in from the west. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees.