Changes to train and Dart timetables come into force tomorrow

Irish Rail has introduced a range of changes to its timetables, as it increases the frequency of the Dart between Bray and Howth Junction.

The Dart will run every 10 minutes in both directions from 6.50am-8pm on weekdays between Bray and Howth Junction, and then alternating between Howth and Malahide. Trains will continue to run every 30 minutes to and from Greystones.

The number of trains from Portmarnock to Dublin city centre during the morning rush hour will be reduced from 12 to nine between 6am and 9.30pm.

Most mainline trains which used to stop in Portmarnock will no longer do so.

There will be some changes to times on the Maynooth Commuter line and some off-peak weekday services and all weekend services will operate from Connolly Station rather than Pearse Station.

Similarly, some off-peak and weekend trains to and from Drogheda and Dundalk will not go to Pearse Station either.

More trains will serve Drumcondra with the 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 7.15pm Dublin Connolly to Sligo trains and 7.05am, 9.05am, 11.05am, 1.05pm, 3.05pm and 6pm Sligo to Dublin Connolly services going through the station.

The 6pm train from Rosslare to Connolly Station on Monday to Friday has been brought forward to 5.30pm. Meanwhile, the first service from Connolly to Rosslare on Sundays will be at 9.45am rather than 10.25am.

Full details of the timetable changes can be found on the Irish Rail website.