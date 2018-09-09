Man sustains ‘number of stab wounds’ in Dublin assault

A man has been hospitalised following a supected stabbing incident in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí said the 29-year-old was assaulted at about 11.45pm on Saturday on the O’Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay.

Gardaí at the scene of the assault on Sunday. Photograph: Gareth Chane/Collins

It is understood the man sustained a number of stab wounds, according to gardaí. He was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The scene has been preserved to facilitate a forensic examination and no arrests have been made. Gardaí said inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station (01- 6669400) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111)