Man sustains ‘number of stab wounds’ in Dublin assault
Appeal for witnesses after 29-year-old hospitalised following incident in city centre
Gardai at the scene following the assualt of a 29 year old man at Merchants Quay. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins
A man has been hospitalised following a supected stabbing incident in Dublin city centre.
Gardaí said the 29-year-old was assaulted at about 11.45pm on Saturday on the O’Donovan Rossa Bridge near Merchants Quay.
It is understood the man sustained a number of stab wounds, according to gardaí. He was taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.
The scene has been preserved to facilitate a forensic examination and no arrests have been made. Gardaí said inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station (01- 6669400) or the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111)