Boy (15) reported to Public Prosecution Service following rioting in Derry

A 15-year-old boy has been reported to the North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in connection with rioting and throwing petrol bombs in the Creggan area of Derry last month.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the boy had been interviewed in relation to public disorder following the discovery of an improvised explosive device.

A report is to be submitted to the PPS for the offences of riotous behaviour, criminal damage and throwing petrol bombs.

In September PSNI officers came under petrol bomb attack while carrying out searches targeted at dissident republicans in the Creggan area of the city.

A number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious device was found, and several missiles were thrown at police.

The security operation, which involved up to 80 police officers, was carried out following the discovery of a mortar bomb in Strabane, Co Tyrone the previous day.