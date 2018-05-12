Aer Lingus apologises after two Leinster fans stranded in Dublin

Aer Lingus has apologised after two Leinster fans were unable to be accommodated on a charter flight to Bilbao for this afternoon’s Leinster - Racing 92 Champions Cup final.

In a statement the airline disruption at Dublin airport on Friday night meant “the seat capacity of one of our Bilbao flights was slightly lower than required”.

Aer Lingus said it was unable to accommodate two passengers among the 2,700 people it was taking to Bilbao on Saturday.

We know this was the last thing Leinster supporters needed on their way to Bilbao this morning #LEIvR92 pic.twitter.com/yvSlXMuXdN — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 12, 2018

Hi Peter, we were unable to board four guests to Bilbao this morning due to complications arising from an aircraft change. Two of these chose to be re-routed to Bilbao and two chose not to travel. — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) May 12, 2018

“It is unacceptable to Aer Lingus that even two guests were affected and we sincerely apologise for the disappointment caused.”

Aer Lingus flight EI2750 to Bilbao in Spain took off over two hours late following the issue and four passengers could not be accommodated on this flight.

It is understood two of the affected passengers were accommodated on a later flight and two others have opted not to travel.

It is unclear if the two passengers put on a later flight made it to Bilbao in time for the game which started at 4.45pm Irish time.

This morning’s flight was put on especially for fans travelling to the final.