€2.2m granted to local authorities for works on harbours, piers and signage

Details of €2.2 million in funding for 13 coastal local authorities have been announced by the Department of the Marine.

In all some 52 development and repair projects on harbours and slipways will receive funding for maintenance and repair works, or financial support for new harbour facilities including marine leisure developments.

The department is to fund 75 per cent of the total cost of the projects with the rest of the funding being provided by local authorities.

Co Mayo has been awarded the largest amount of €247,500 to cover schemes at Achill (Green Pier), Rathlackan Pier and Ballina and Killala harbours.

The next largest amount went to Cork County Council which received €243,000 for works at Schull pontoon and the piers at Glengarriff, Pallas and Tinawell.

Wexford received €228,750 for schemes at Fethard Harbour, Courtown Harbour, Duncannon and the Kilmore Quay marina.

Galway County Council received €225,000 for work on two schemes at Crumpan Pier, Muigh-Inis, Carna and Droim, Leitir Móir.

Donegal received €219,750 for schemes at 17 harbours and slipways across the county.

Kerry County Council got €217,500 for schemes at Ballinskelligs, Tarbert and Dromotoor piers.

Waterford County Council received €187,500 for schemes at Tramore and Ardmore.

Minister of State Michael Creed said the harbours funded were “essential to the wellbeing of rural coastal communities” and played an important social and economic role in their respective localities.