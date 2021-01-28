When will you be vaccinated? Four key questions about the rollout

After a week of international rows, recriminations and uncertainty, plans for the vaccine rollout in European Union countries, including Ireland, have been thrown into doubt. This has put Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in the spotlight. The row is more about what he has promised than what can be delivered – the latter is a matter for EU-level negotiations.

Here are the key questions:

1. What is the impact of delayed vaccine deliveries? AstraZeneca has warned the EU it cannot meet its first quarter delivery commitments for a vaccine it developed with Oxford University. This vaccine was key to early plans to ramp up delivery in Ireland and to have 700,000 people – including all the over-70s – vaccinated by the end of March. The shortfall might cut the total supply in the first quarter here from 1.4 million doses to a bit above 1 million, though negotiations with the company continue.

This would mean that the end-of-March target to vaccinate all-over 70s will be missed. The Government had said older age groups – over 85s and then over 80s – have priority. But how the Government deals with this will depend crucially on a decision from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), due on Friday

2.What is the EMA to decide? The agency is expected to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the EU, but the terms on which it does this will be key. Germany’s vaccine advisory committee has recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine only be given to those under 65, saying there is not enough evidence to recommend it for anyone older. If the EMA agrees, then it will require Ireland and other EU countries to scale down plans to vaccinate older people first – and the date of their vaccinations would be pushed back.

Ireland would also have to decide how to use the early AstraZeneca vaccine which the country has ordered. Next in line on the priority list after the over-65s are groups such as key workers involved in delivering the vaccine programme, and people aged 18- 64 with certain medical conditions.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has already been given to older people in Northern Ireland and the UK. There is no suggestion of any risk; the issue is how well it works for this group. Further trials underway in the US and experience in the UK will give the answer.

3. What about other vaccines? Ireland was banking on 3.7 million vaccines arriving in the second quarter of 2021 and 3.8 million in the third; it will now need a bit more to stay on track after the first quarter shortfall. One vital issue will be whether a one-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson comes on stream, perhaps in late March or early April. Another vaccine from a German company, CureVac, is also in the pipeline. It remains to be seen how AstraZeneca makes up for the early shortfall and what more Pfizer can deliver.

4. What is the bottom line? The Government had hoped to have all over-70s vaccinated, or at least having had one shot of a two-dose process, by the end of March – along with frontline healthcare workers.The schedule, as announced in December, would have seen all over-65s done by May, all over 55s by the end of June and the rest of the adult population by the end of September, or shortly afterwards. The key 70 per cent population level might have been reached by August. Ministers have underlined this was all contingent on supply, but now face Opposition criticism.

The Government can control the delivery of the vaccines after they arrive – but when they do land still depends on the European Commission.

The commission now faces criticism for some of its handling of vaccine purchases, explaining its trenchant reaction to the AstraZeneca news this week. With dissatisfaction in EU countries and the UK moving ahead quickly – over 65s in Northern Ireland are now signing up for their jabs – the political pressure will remain in the weeks ahead.