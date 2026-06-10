US

Controversial Democrat Graham Platner wins Maine’s US Senate primary

Platner faced a series of scandals, including a since covered-up Nazi symbol tattoo and a report that some ex-girlfriends found his behaviour disturbing

Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks in Blue Hill, Maine, on Tuesday. Photograph: CJ Gunther/Getty Images
Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks in Blue Hill, Maine, on Tuesday. Photograph: CJ Gunther/Getty Images
Wed Jun 10 2026 - 08:322 MIN READ

Progressive Democrat Graham Platner won the party’s US Senate primary in Maine after a bruising campaign that became as much about his past and accusations of misbehaviour as about the policies voters cared about.

With more than 30 per cent of votes counted, Platner (41), a oyster farmer and military veteran, had about 74 per cent support. Maine governor Janet Mills, who suspended her campaign in April amid lacklustre polling and fundraising but remained on the ballot, had 20 per cent.

Platner accepted the nomination in Blue Hill on Tuesday evening, promising to “be a senator for the people who cannot afford to buy a senator”

“I have been willing to die for my country,” he said, referencing his four tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. “There is nothing I will not do for the state of Maine.”

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Berlin bookshop’s Kafkaesque trial raises questions over German government

Controversial candidate Graham Platner presents the Democrats with a dilemma

Swiss voters to decide whether to cap population at 10m

Platner peppered his victory speech with subtle references to the controversies that have dogged his candidacy in recent weeks, mentioning the toll that he says wars took on him, his imperfections and redemption, in between reiterating his progressive platform.

The November Senate race in Maine is especially important to Democrats, who consider it to be one of their best chances toppling a Republican incumbent and securing the net gain of four seats they need to reclaim the chamber. Republican incumbent Susan Collins (73) is seeking a sixth term.

Platner raced out to a huge polling and fundraising lead with a campaign centred on an ire for billionaires, big corporations and the Washington establishment on both sides of the aisle. Touting his status as a political outsider, Platner tapped into voter anger over rising costs, calling for universal healthcare and higher taxes on the rich and denouncing elements of the national Democratic Party as too beholden to corporate power.

On the campaign trail, Platner faced a series of scandals, including a since covered-up Nazi symbol tattoo and most recently, a New York Times report that some ex-girlfriends found his behaviour disturbing. Platner has denied one woman’s claim of physical roughness, calling the accusation politically motivated, and has said he wasn’t aware of the historical significance of the skull-and-crossbones tattoo on his chest until it drew attention last autumn.

But he has previously acknowledged misogynistic and offensive comments made years ago on Reddit, saying they occurred during a dark period in his life after he returned from his military service.

“I’ve made mistakes in my life,” Platner told his supporters on Tuesday. “Mistakes that I regret that I live with. That I continue to learn from. I’m still far from perfect.” – Bloomberg

Keith Duggan: Platner presents Democrats with a dilemma ]

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter