Man due in court over Belfast knife attack following night of violence in city

Firefighters attend a house which was set on fire on Ligoniel Road, Belfast, as disorder flared during an anti-immigration demonstration. Photograph: PA

A man is set to appear in court charged with attempted murder over a stabbing attack following a night of violence in Belfast.

People were forced to flee their homes and multiple cars and homes were set alight in the disorder on Tuesday that followed Monday’s knife attack in the north of the city.

The accused (30), who is Sudanese, is also charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place and making threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

Following widespread condemnation of the incident, anti-immigration demonstrations took place across Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, with a number descending into disorder.

A Glider bus was set alight in east Belfast, prompting all bus and train services to be suspended.

In Lendrick Street in Belfast, several cars were set alight and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) officers had to remove some residents from houses after they caught fire.

A number of houses and vehicles were set on fire near the Ligoniel Road area of Belfast and a police car was set alight in Portadown.

An NIFRS spokesperson said it had been a “busy evening responding to a high volume of fire calls”.

They added: “Between 7pm and midnight our Regional Control Centre have managed 256 calls resulting in attendance at 62 incidents.

“The majority of these incidents were in the Greater Belfast Area where an additional 21 fire appliances from across Northern Ireland were required to meet demand.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said officers had worked alongside partner agencies “responding to incidents as they arise and helping to keep people safe”.

Political leaders criticised the violence.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, condemned the “outright thuggery”.

She said: “Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Taking frustration at the evil actions of a person out on those who had no part in it is utterly wrong.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said: “The scenes of disorder we have witnessed in some parts of Northern Ireland this evening are only damaging communities and putting innocent lives at risk.

“There is no justification at all for this type of destruction and thuggery.”

The victim of Monday’s knife attack, a man aged in his 40s, remains in a serious condition in hospital receiving treatment for serious eye, face and back wounds.

Detectives have said there is no indication Monday’s knife attack was terror-related.

The PSNI has opened a “critical incident” in response to the incident, which was captured on video and appears to show a man stabbing at the victim’s head and neck while he was lying on the ground.

The clip shows people, including one with a hurling stick, intervening to stop the man attacking the victim in the Kinnaird Avenue residential area close to the busy Antrim Road in north Belfast.

A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene.

Police revealed details on the arrested man’s immigration status and how he travelled to the UK.

He entered Northern Ireland across the Border in February 2023 having flown to Dublin from Paris.

The suspect claimed asylum upon arrival and in September 2023 was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028. – PA