Crime & Law

Arrest made after man seriously injured in Belfast stabbing

DUP councillor expresses shock over footage circulating online following stabbing

The PSNI has arrested a man after a serious stabbing in north Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The PSNI has arrested a man after a serious stabbing in north Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Tue Jun 09 2026 - 08:001 MIN READ

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in north Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers were called to Kinnaird Avenue at about 10.30pm on Monday and the injured man was taken to hospital.

Another man was arrested and taken into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam or CCTV footage has been urged to contact police.

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DUP councillor Jordan Doran said he was “left shocked and deeply concerned” by footage circulating online following the stabbing.

“Many residents have contacted me expressing concerns about community safety and seeking reassurance following this incident,” he said.

“Those concerns are entirely understandable. People deserve to feel safe in their homes and communities, regardless of where they live.” – PA

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