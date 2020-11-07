Passengers from Denmark to self-isolate for 14 days amid concern over Covid-19 mink strain

All passengers arriving into the State from Denmark will have to self-isolate for 14 days in line with current travel restrictions following an outbreak of a new strain of the coronavirus connected to Danish mink farms.

There will be no exemptions for essential workers from Denmark unlike other European countries.

The Department of Agriculture will test for the virus in each of the three farms to see if the virus is present in Irish mink farms and will continue its surveillance for the virus in mink on Irish mink farms.

The HSE will also conduct serial testing of the mink farm workers and their household contacts.

Dr Cillian De Gascún, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, told RTE Radio on Saturday that travellers from Denmark would be “treated differently” under the EU traffic light travel system in having to self-isolate for 14 days but that the Irish State was not following the UK which has introduced legal requirements for people arriving from Denmark to quarantine.

Asked what travel measures would be taken in response to the spread of the mutated coronavirus strain from Danish mink farms, a DFA spokeswoman told The Irish Times that Denmark would continue to be flagged as a red country through the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s traffic light mapping system and would be reviewed every Thursday.

The Department of Health is expected to make a statement on Saturday afternoon addressing the measures being taken to combat the potential spread of a mutated coronavirus from Denmark.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was contacted by the Northern Irish health minister Robin Swann after the North announced changes in travel regulations to include a new legal requirement for people to self-isolate for two weeks if they had returned from Denmark since October 23rd.

In a statement on Saturday, the North’s department of health underlined that any person who had travelled from Denmark to the UK, including Northern Ireland, in the past fortnight was now legally required to self-isolate along with all other members of their household.

The decision to introduce stricter quarantine rules follows the UK government’s announcement on Saturday that it was immediately banning entry to visitors from Denmark in response to concerns over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms.

Dr de Gascún said Irish health officials had met on Friday to discuss the spread of the strain of the virus which has been associated with farmed minks but noted there was “no evidence we have a novel strain here”.

The main concern is the mutated strain of the virus which has appeared in Denmark could impact vaccines which are set to be rolled out over the next six to 12 months, he said, adding that the new strain was not as susceptible to antibodies that could neutralise the virus.

However, given the relatively low number of travellers arriving from Denmark, Dr De Gascún said the Government did not expect the mink outbreak would become a significant issue but that the situation would be reassessed if there was an escalation.

Denmark has announced strict new lockdown rules and a nationwide mink cull after authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in the animals.

The UK has now imposed a total ban on arrivals from Denmark, with the exception of hauliers and freight. It said there would be no exemptions to the quarantine policy and that any person who had returned from Denmark in the last two weeks would be contacted to ensure they complete the self-isolation period.

Denmark is one of six countries to discover a strain of the virus which has been associated with farmed minks. The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the US have also reported the mink farm related strain of the virus.

There are three mink farms in operation in the State – in Donegal, Laois and Kerry – while there are no mink farms in Northern Ireland where mink farming had been banned since 2002.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said self-isolation was now a “mandatory requirement” for those who had travelled from Denmark and that the rules applied to all members of the affected household.

Dr McBride said the situation in Denmark was an “emerging picture” but that a “precautionary approach” was required at this early stage. He said the department was liaising closely with colleagues in Britain and the Republic on the issue and that Mr Swann had been in contact with Stephen Donnelly.

“The UK authorities are working closely with international partners to understand the changes in the virus that have been reported in Denmark,” he said “A programme of further research in the UK will inform risk assessments.”

In Denmark, more than 17 million minks are to be culled and there will be “population-wide mass testing” of the virus in the region of North Jutland where eight human cases have been linked to the mink farming industry.