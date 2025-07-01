Tennis

Irish-Australian James McCabe suffers first-round defeat at Wimbledon

McCabe beaten 6-1 6-4 6-3 by Hungarian Fábián Marozsán

James McCabe, whose father Patrick is from Dublin, featured in day two at Wimbledon. Photograph: Wimbledon.com
Muireann Duffy
Tue Jul 01 2025 - 15:14

Australian James McCabe, whose father Patrick is originally from Walkinstown in Dublin, has been defeated in his opening-round match at Wimbledon by Hungary’s Fábián Marozsán.

The 21-year-old from Sydney, currently 181st in the ATP rankings, reached the main draw having come through last week’s qualifiers.

The Hungarian, who sits 58th in the ATP rankings, saw off McCabe 6-1 6-4 6-4 on Court 11.

Wimbledon player James McCabe’s Irish father: ‘If the tennis court hadn’t been where we rented, I don’t think he would have picked up a racket’ ]

Elsewhere on day two at the All England Club, world number one Jannik Sinner has got his tournament under way with a straight-sets win over fellow Italian Luca Nardi.

