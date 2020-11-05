Buncrana records highest rate of Covid-19 in the State and Dingle the lowest
Dublin’s highest incidence in Blanchardstown and lowest is in Killiney
The overall national 14 day incidence rate as of Thursday is 202, a number that has continued to decline, although remaining relatively high. Photograph:iStock
Buncrana in Co Donegal has recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in latest data released by health authorities, while the lowest rate of infection was found on the Dingle peninsula in Co Kerry.
The data for the two week period from October 20th to November 2nd looks at the incidence rate of infection per 100,000 of population, giving a better understanding of rates than straight case numbers.
Buncrana recorded a rate of just under 595, down from 603.6 on October 26th Meanwhile, the Dingle Peninsula was the only local electoral area not to have a rate registered because it recorded less than five cases in the period.
In Dublin, the highest infection rate was recorded in the Blanchardstown / Mulhuddart area at 348. Other top areas in the capital included Swords (342), Ballymun and Finglas (329) , Ballyfermot and Drimnagh (26) and Clondalkin (260).
There were fewer cases per 100,000 in the likes of Killiney and Shankill, far down the list at just 68, and joined by low rate levels in Dun Laoghaire (81.7), Dundrum (85.4), Pembroke (88) and Sandyford (95.6).
The data is recorded according to local electoral areas of which there are 31 in Dublin and a total of 166 on the table.
Areas that sit mid-table in terms of the capital include Kimmage and Rathmines (202.3) and Donaghmede (202 rate per area), the north inner city (192) and Castleknock (189).
Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan record an incidence rate of 1494.4 on October 26th is now at second highest but much decreased at 593.
The 14-incidence rate, so often mentioned by officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has fallen. The overall national 14 day incidence rate as of Thursday is 202, a number that has continued to decline, although remaining relatively high.
On October 22nd, Dr Heather Burns, a deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, noted that the number had surpassed 300 for the first time - reaching 302 compared to just three at the end of June.
The latest data on Thursday shows other high ranking areas included Ratoath (543) and Ashbourne (502)in Co Meath and Galway City (east and west) (255 and 256).
Infection levels are at their most sparse in New Ross, Co Wexford (25); Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan (42); and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (44).
Those areas that are mid-table in terms of the data include Leixlip, Co Kildare with a rate of 176; Nenagh, Co Tipperary; Firhouse in Dublin (both at 178); Drogheda, Co Louth (173); the southwest inner city in Dublin (172); and Monaghan (172).
14 Day Incidence Rates October 20th to November 2nd
National Rate Thursday, October 22nd to November 4th: 202
Areas with highest rate levels
Buncrana, Co Donegal 595
Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan 593
Ratoath, Co Meath 543
Galway City 513
Ashbourne, Co Meath 502
Cavan 458
Athlone, Co Westmeath 441
Sligo-Strandhill 426
Maynooth, Co Kildare 410
Ballina, Co Mayo 406
Areas with lowest rate levels
Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry -
New Ross, Co Wexford 25.2
Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan 42
Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim 44
Lismore, Co Waterford 47
Clonmel, Co Tipperary 49
Rosslare, Co Wexford 60
Cashel, Co Tipperary 62
Killiney/Shankill, Dublin 68
Dungarvan, Co Waterford 73
Highest rates in Dublin
Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart 348
Swords 343
Ballymun/Finglas 329
Ballyfermot/Drimnagh 260
Clondalkin 260
Artane/Whitehall 260
Tallaght South 259
Lucan 251
Palmerstown 247
Ongar 232
Lowest rates in Dublin
Killiney/Shankill 68
Dun Laoghaire 82
Dundrum 85
Pembroke 88
Glencullen/Sandyford 96
Stillorgan 105
Blackrock 124
Clontarf 129
Rathfarnham/Templeogue 148
Southeast Inner City 158