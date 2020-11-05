Buncrana records highest rate of Covid-19 in the State and Dingle the lowest

Buncrana in Co Donegal has recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in latest data released by health authorities, while the lowest rate of infection was found on the Dingle peninsula in Co Kerry.

The data for the two week period from October 20th to November 2nd looks at the incidence rate of infection per 100,000 of population, giving a better understanding of rates than straight case numbers.

Buncrana recorded a rate of just under 595, down from 603.6 on October 26th Meanwhile, the Dingle Peninsula was the only local electoral area not to have a rate registered because it recorded less than five cases in the period.

In Dublin, the highest infection rate was recorded in the Blanchardstown / Mulhuddart area at 348. Other top areas in the capital included Swords (342), Ballymun and Finglas (329) , Ballyfermot and Drimnagh (26) and Clondalkin (260).

There were fewer cases per 100,000 in the likes of Killiney and Shankill, far down the list at just 68, and joined by low rate levels in Dun Laoghaire (81.7), Dundrum (85.4), Pembroke (88) and Sandyford (95.6).

The data is recorded according to local electoral areas of which there are 31 in Dublin and a total of 166 on the table.

Areas that sit mid-table in terms of the capital include Kimmage and Rathmines (202.3) and Donaghmede (202 rate per area), the north inner city (192) and Castleknock (189).

Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan record an incidence rate of 1494.4 on October 26th is now at second highest but much decreased at 593.

The 14-incidence rate, so often mentioned by officials from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has fallen. The overall national 14 day incidence rate as of Thursday is 202, a number that has continued to decline, although remaining relatively high.

On October 22nd, Dr Heather Burns, a deputy chief medical officer at the Department of Health, noted that the number had surpassed 300 for the first time - reaching 302 compared to just three at the end of June.

The latest data on Thursday shows other high ranking areas included Ratoath (543) and Ashbourne (502)in Co Meath and Galway City (east and west) (255 and 256).

Infection levels are at their most sparse in New Ross, Co Wexford (25); Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan (42); and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (44).

Those areas that are mid-table in terms of the data include Leixlip, Co Kildare with a rate of 176; Nenagh, Co Tipperary; Firhouse in Dublin (both at 178); Drogheda, Co Louth (173); the southwest inner city in Dublin (172); and Monaghan (172).

14 Day Incidence Rates October 20th to November 2nd

National Rate Thursday, October 22nd to November 4th: 202

Areas with highest rate levels

Buncrana, Co Donegal 595

Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan 593

Ratoath, Co Meath 543

Galway City 513

Ashbourne, Co Meath 502

Cavan 458

Athlone, Co Westmeath 441

Sligo-Strandhill 426

Maynooth, Co Kildare 410

Ballina, Co Mayo 406

Areas with lowest rate levels

Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry -

New Ross, Co Wexford 25.2

Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan 42

Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim 44

Lismore, Co Waterford 47

Clonmel, Co Tipperary 49

Rosslare, Co Wexford 60

Cashel, Co Tipperary 62

Killiney/Shankill, Dublin 68

Dungarvan, Co Waterford 73

Highest rates in Dublin

Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart 348

Swords 343

Ballymun/Finglas 329

Ballyfermot/Drimnagh 260

Clondalkin 260

Artane/Whitehall 260

Tallaght South 259

Lucan 251

Palmerstown 247

Ongar 232

Lowest rates in Dublin

Killiney/Shankill 68

Dun Laoghaire 82

Dundrum 85

Pembroke 88

Glencullen/Sandyford 96

Stillorgan 105

Blackrock 124

Clontarf 129

Rathfarnham/Templeogue 148

Southeast Inner City 158