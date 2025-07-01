Have you ever been offered a split deal in order to qualify for Help to Buy?

One of the largest estate agents in Ireland has launched an internal investigation after a home buyer was offered a “split” sale for a new build home in order for it to qualify for the Help to Buy scheme, Niamh Towey reports today.

The Help to Buy (HTB) scheme is administered by Revenue, and provides a refund on income tax of up to €30,000 to first-time buyers on new-build properties up to a value of €500,000.

The tax refund that the buyer qualifies for is paid directly to the contractor, who must be approved by Revenue.

In this case the home buyer was asked by the estate agent for €25,000 for flooring to bypass the Help to Buy scheme cap.

