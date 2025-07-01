Shannon Airport traffic increases 7% in first six months of 2025

Passenger numbers at shannon rose 7% over the first half of the year.

Shannon Airport saw its passenger traffic increase by 7 per cent in the first half of the year, rising to more than one million over the six months.

Chief executive of the Shannon Airport Group Mary Considine said the airport was proud of the strong growth in the first half of the year. The latest growth comes on the heels of a strong 2024, when the airport hit a 15 year high with more than 2.1 million passengers passing through its doors. It was also the first time since 2009 that the airport has broken the 2 million passenger barrier.

But she called on the Government to support further growth at the airport through national policy.

“As we continue to deliver strong growth and expand our international reach, it’s vital that the new National Aviation Policy recognises the strategic importance of Shannon Airport,” she said. “With the right policy support, we can unlock even greater connectivity, drive regional economic development, and ensure balanced growth across the country.”

Shannon Airport currently serves 12 countries with 38 routes. The airport is expecting further growth in the second half of the year. Ryanair recently announced it would base a fourth aircraft at Shannon and add three new routes to Lapland, Madeira, and Madrid. It has also increased the frequencies of six existing services.

The airport has seen a €30 million investment programme implemented across the airport and Shannon Airport Business Park, including the provision of 1,000 new car parking spaces head of the summer season. The airport has also committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 51 per cent by 2030 with a view to reaching net zero by 2050.

The airport has asked the Government to consider a “high speed bus network” for the Shannon catchment area in a bid to draw traffic from Dublin Airport amid a debate over Dublin’s 32 million annual passenger cap.

Ms Considine has previously pitched the airport as part of the solution to relieving pressure on Dublin Airport, pointing out the “under utilised airport capacity” in the other airports in the country.