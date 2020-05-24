HSE reports large fall in number of care homes at highest risk of Covid-19

The number of residential care facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks in the HSE’s highest risk category has fallen to seven, down from 75 a month ago.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said at its weekly briefing that there are 51 people with the coronavirus disease in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

This is down from 76 two weeks ago.

Minister for Health Simon Harris announced on Saturday he had established a Covid-19 nursing home expert panel which will examine how the Government responded to the pandemic as well as assessing best practice for the months ahead.

There has been widespread concern over the number of deaths associated with residential care facilities, with more than 60 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths in Ireland related to care homes.

The decision comes following a recent National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommendation. The panel will report to the Minister by the end of June 2020.

On Saturday, the Department of Health said 13 more people with Covid-19 had died, bring the State’s death toll to 1,604.

In a statement, it said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 76 confirmed cases of the disease, meaning there are now 24,582 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

The statement said that of the confirmed cases, 57 per cent are female and 43 cent are male, nd the median age is 48.

A total of 3,211 cases (13 per cent) have been hospitalised, of which 393 had been admitted to intensive care. A total of 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48 per cent) followed by Cork with 1,420 (6 per cent) and Kildare with 1,387 cases (6 per cent).

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 60 per cent, close contact accounts for 38 per cent, travel abroad accounts for 2 per cent.