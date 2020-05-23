Highest Covid-19 incidence recorded on north side of Dublin

There are significantly more cases of coronavirus on the north side of Dublin than other parts of the capital, according to new figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Dublin north west has the highest concentration of Covid-19, with 2,183 cases and 115 deaths. The area includes Glasnevin, Phibsboro, Cabra, Finglas, and Blanchardstown.

A breakdown of figures reveals the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the HSE’s eight community care areas.

The figures show the Dublin north area, which stretches from Coolock to Howth and then as far as Skerries, has 2,164 coronavirus cases, and 125 deaths to date.

The Dublin north central area has 1,439 confirmed cases and 76 deaths, and covers Drumcondra up to Dublin Airport.

Dublin west has 1,614 cases and 121 coronavirus deaths, and the area covers Inchicore, Lucan, Saggart and Rathcoole.

Dublin accounts for over half of the national total of 24,506 cases. The figures from the HSE show there have been 680 Covid-19 deaths in Dublin, accounting for 40 per cent of the overall 1,592 deaths from the virus.

Dublin south central has the least number of confirmed cases at 852, and the area includes Terenure and Ballyboden.

Dún Laoghaire has had 989 Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths, according to the figures. The area also includes Blackrock, Stillorgan, Cabinteely, and Shankill.

The Dublin south west area, which includes Drimnagh, Tallaght and Fortunestown, has 1,402 cases and 92 deaths.

In a statement, a HSE spokeswoman said “for confidentiality reasons we don’t provide data for small geographical areas.”