Covid-19: Four more deaths reported as daily figure reaches lowest level since March

The deaths of another four patients with Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team. There have now been a total of 1,547 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

A total of 88 new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease was reported by NPHET at its daily briefing, bringing the total number of cases to 24,200.

This is the lowest number of daily deaths reported since March 27th.

It comes as the first phase of easing restriciions began today with outdoor construction sites reopening,, garden centres, hardware stores and other outdoor retail settings , along with opticians, motor and bicycle repair shops and phone repair shops.

Up to four people who don’t live together can meet outdoors while keeping at least 2m apart.Play dates for children can go ahead “so long as they’re outdoors and social distancing can be adhered to”, the Minister for Health Simon Harrissaid.

However, the 5km travel limit remains and the public is still being advised to stay at home except in limited circumstances, such as for shopping, exercise or for medical reasons.

Mr Harris has said it is “highly unlikely” weddings with 100 guests could take place this summer because of coronavirus restrictions.

When asked how many people could attend weddings after July, the Minister said he knew a lot of people were taking big decisions as they tried to plan personal events.

“At the moment, I can’t give you a specific number, but what I can say is this, we’re going to work on guidance over the next couple of weeks so we can provide more information in relation to weddings, but if I’m really honest with you, when I talk to public health doctors now, I think it’s highly unlikely that we’ll be in a position where there’d be anything like 100 people being able to be at a wedding in July.”

Mr Harris said the number of guests permitted was likely to be a “very, very small number of people”.

He told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland the Government would try to provide more guidance and “put a number or certainly a range on it”.

“A lot of it will depend on the behaviour of the virus. I know this is causing a lot of angst for a lot of people planning their big day.”

Mr Harris revealed he was due to have been groomsman at a wedding shortly, but that wedding had now been postponed to next year.

He also said people cocooning in their holiday homes cannot return to their primary residences and go back to their holiday homes.

In response to questions about the so-called “phase one” limited lifting of restrictions introduced to combat Covid-19, Mr Harris said the five kilometre rule still applied, although exceptions could be made if medical care was required.

“Simple answer is they definitely cannot go back. This is the real challenge and pain of the virus, that people find themselves having gone to visit relatives and not being able to get back to where they need to, I get that.

“But the reality of the challenge is we need people to keep within five kilometres of where they’re currently residing to stop the spread of the virus.

“Of course there are extenuating circumstances - if you need for care reasons, or medical reasons to get back somewhere else that’s fully understandable, but you can’t obviously move from one house and back again.”