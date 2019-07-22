Families informed of concerns about client fund use at Stewarts Care

An organisations providing services for people with disabilities has informed the families of some of its clients that they may have been affected by the inappropriate use of their funds.

Stewarts Care confirmed on Monday that a review was underway into the past use of funds belonging to some clients.

The Irish Times reported on Monday that a review had been established into what tyhe HSE described as “the unacceptable use of client funds” at Stewarts Care.

In a statement, the company said: “In December 2017, the CEO of Stewarts requested that the HSE commission an independent review out of concerns that service user funds in the past had been inappropriately used in the context of the Patients Private Property (PPP) guidelines.

“The families of service users who may be affected have been informed. The board of Stewarts has committed that all the recommendations from the review will be implemented in full.

“As the review process is ongoing and incomplete it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

BDO has been appointed by the HSE to look into the issue and whether the use of the funds was in line with the guidelines. It is unclear at this stage how much money is involved. The review is expected to be completed in September.

It is understood that gardaí were also informed by Stewarts Care management but any investigation is not expected to take place until the consultancy report is finalised.

Stewarts Care provides residential care to more than 260 people overall, with about 150 at its campus in west Dublin and others based in a number of houses. It also provides daycare for about 500 people, respite for adults and children as well as support for families.

Some sources suggested that the issue surrounds whether money being held for those in residential care should be used for their individual benefit exclusively or whether it can also be used for purposes that would benefit others such as on their accommodation.