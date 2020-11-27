Covid-19: Seven further deaths and 206 new cases reported on Friday

A further seven deaths and 206 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Friday evening.

Friday’s daily cases is the lowest figure since September21st. There has now been a total of 2,045 deaths related Covid-19 and 71,699 cases of the virus in the State since the pandemic began.

As of 2pm on Friday, 248 patients were in hospital with Covid-19 with 35 of those in ICU. An additional 10 people have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

On Friday evening, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted that Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate has fallen below 100 per 100,000 to 98.2 per 100,000.

“Just got the latest Covid figures and am delighted to share that for the first time in quite a while our 14 day incidence rate per 100k has fallen below 100 (98). And our 7 day is 40, suggesting our cases are still falling,” Mr Donnelly said.

Of Friday’s cases, the median age in 34 with 101 in men and 105 in women. Some 64 cases are in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 each in Louth and Meath with the remaining 53 spread across 18 other counties.

The positivity rate of tests conducted in the last seven days is 2.6 per cent.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has lead to the denotification of one confirmed case and this is reflected in Friday’s reported total number.

These latest figures come on a day when a plan for the State to exit Level 5 restrictions is being announced by the Government.

Meanwhile, the North’s health department in its daily bulletin on Friday afternoon reported 12 more coronavirus deaths taking its death toll to 974.

It also reported 391 new virus cases, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic to 51,509.

Hospital bed occupancy in the north is currently at 95 per cent. There are 425 patients being treated for Covid in Northern Ireland hospitals with 37 in intensive care and 30 on ventilators.

The overall 7-day Covid figure for Northern Ireland is 132 cases per 100,000 of population.