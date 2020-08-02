Covid-19: Pubs reopening should not be labelled a threat to return of schools, expert says

Infectious diseases expert Prof Jack Lambert has said it is not “the right message” to be saying that “if we open up the pubs then the schools won’t be able to open in September”.

The UCD associate professor also said he did not believe the State’s restrictive travel policy is the answer to dealing with Covid-19.

He said there were fewer cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland than in the Republic even though the South has a more restrictive travel policy.

“We have to focus on where the clusters are in Ireland,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ on Sunday, he suggested “regional targeted openings” of pubs “maybe . . . would make sense instead of total openings. Or maybe we should go ahead with the openings. We’re kind of saying if we open up the pubs then the schools won’t be able to open in September.

“I don’t think that’s the right message.”

He asked: “Would it be safe with appropriate inspections, education, training to open rural pubs?”

He also asked if all restaurants should have been allowed reopen because some are not following public health guidelines and best prevention practices.

“Why is that being allowed to happen? What inspections happened before they were allowed to open?”

He said Denmark had opened its schools and was doing quite well. “But they’ve also tackled the problem of community transmission much better than we have.”

Prof Lambert said Covid-19 “is going to go on for three years. We can’t stay locked down for three years and we can’t have our plan not open up or close down depending on the increases or decrease in the numbers of cases.”

He said the solution “isn’t to wait and see and have more restrictive processes than the rest of the EU and Northern Ireland.

“We have to have a plan that is viable and sustainable.”

Prof Lambert was speaking ahead of the Cabinet receiving advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Tuesday before deciding whether or not to progress to phase four of the State’s reopening plan, under which pubs that do not serve food could reopen.

His comments also came amid concerns over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in the State, with 45 additional cases of the disease confirmed on Saturday.

Lack of inspections

On Sunday, Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane also highlighted the lack of workplace inspections being carried out.

While there are 67 HSE inspectors and 500 more were seconded into the system amid the pandemic, only an average of 220 on-site inspections are taking place per week. “That’s only one inspection every two weeks for the number of inspectors we are told are on the ground.”

The Waterford TD said there was an average of 10 enforcement proceedings a week.

He also hit out at the “absolute lack of controls” at airports. “Even the most basic temperature testing isn’t happening.”

Mr Cullinane said regional approaches to pub openings should be considered and “on the same basis as restaurants with time limits, proper social distancing and table service.

“We have to look at the difference between a small rural pub in Kerry, Galway, Waterford or Cork and ask is that the same as a pub that needs high volume on the high street in Dublin.”