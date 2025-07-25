Sunbed use: Public consultation on potential ban in Ireland opens for submissions

Sunbeds are still being used by children and teenagers, despite regulations restricting their availability to anyone under 18, a report found

A public consultation on a potential ban on commercial sunbed use in Ireland has been launched by Minister of State for Public Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

The announcement comes following the recent publication of a report by the Institute of Public Health (IPH) which recommended the banning of such beds to reduce skin cancer in the State.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with more than 11,000 cases of melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer diagnosed annually.

According to the report, sunbeds are still being used by children and teenagers, despite regulations restricting their availability to anyone under 18.

The IPH said some 5.2 per cent of children aged 10-17 years reported “ever” using a sunbed, while 4.4 per cent of children aged 10-17 reported using a sunbed in the last 12 months.

Sunbed use is similar among boys and girls and among preteen and teenage children, it said.

The public consultation, which is available on the department’s website, will remain open until October 3rd. Submissions can also be made via email.

In a statement on Friday, Ms Murnane O’Connor said the consultation invites feedback from the public, healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders and advocacy groups on a proposed ban and its potential impact.

Submissions will inform the cross-departmental working group’s recommendations to Government later this year, she added.

“The evidence is clear: there is no safe level of sunbed use. Despite existing legislation, sunbeds are still being accessed by young people, putting them at serious risk of skin cancer,” she said.

“We must act decisively to prevent avoidable harm. I am encouraging everyone to have their say by participating in this public consultation. This is an important step in our efforts to safeguard the health of our communities, especially our young people, from a known carcinogen.”

Prof Mary Horgan, chief medical officer, said the evidence linking sunbed use to skin cancer is “unequivocal”.

“This is preventable harm, so we must focus on developing policies that protect people from these products,” she said.

“The goal is to ensure that any recommendations are grounded in evidence, science, public health priorities and the lived experiences of people across Ireland.”

In 2023, there were 363 sunbed operators registered with the HSE, which is a legal requirement.

The majority of sunbed providers operate from a beauty salon or stand-alone premises, with 2023 data showing the greatest number of registered providers in Co Dublin (78), followed by Cork (49) and Limerick (23).

HSE data indicates consistent breaches of sunbed regulations, specifically in relation to the minimum legal age of sale, record-keeping and health claims.

In 2023, HSE enforcement data recorded 394 infringements with regulations across 368 inspections, mainly relating to warning signs, records, provision of eyewear and health information.

There were 10 infringements identified through 47 test purchases, mainly for noncompliance with age verification.

The IPH report also said there were 17 fixed payment notices served and four prosecutions taken under the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014.