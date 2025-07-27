Ireland’s Alex Dunne goes top of Formula 2 standings after third win of season in Belgium

Ireland's Alex Dunne of Rodin Motorsport in action during the Formula 2 feature race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Photograph: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ireland’s Alex Dunne stormed to the top of the Formula 2 standings as he mastered the rain in Belgium to secure his third race victory of his debut season at Spa Francorchamps on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Rodin Motorsport driver started from pole position and was forced to hold off challenges from Ritomo Miyata and Roman Stanek before winning the race. Campos Racing’s Arvid Lindblad came through to finish second, with Stanek taking the final spot on the podium for Invicta Racing.

“Third feature race win of the year, very happy to take back the championship lead,” said Dunne, who now leads Dutch driver Richard Verschoor by 15 points with just two races to come.

“It was a very difficult race, definitely the hardest one of the year. I felt like there was never a moment where I got to relax so definitely happy to have had a hard fought win.”