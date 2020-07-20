Coronavirus: Outbreaks on building sites, in fast food outlets and supermarkets

There have been no further deaths of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported on Monday.

A total of 1,753 deaths related to the disease have occurred in the Republic since the start of the pandemic.

Nphet on Monday reported a further six new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,766.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the State’s acting chief medical officer, said public health officials were now seeing outbreaks in a range of work settings, including on construction sites and in fast food outlets and supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop. We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks,” he said in a statement published with the latest figures.

Dr Glynn reminded all employers that “the workplace and most particularly shops, services and supermarkets” were “the new front line” in the fight against the virus.

“We are asking you to do everything you can to put the safety of your staff and customers first,” he said.

“With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail settings.”

The Government is planning to introduce legislation to make the wearing of face coverings mandatory in shops and other indoor retail outlets, extending the compulsory wearing of face masks from public transport. In the meantime, it has encouraged face coverings to be worn in shops.

A survey conducted for the Department of Health has shown that 70 per cent of the population now say that they are wearing face coverings, up from 41 per cent a month ago.

The survey of 2,100 people found that 94 per cent of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering. Some 37 per cent say they wear a face covering every time they shop, an increase from 26 per cent last week.

Some 30 per cent say they wear a face covering most of the time.

The research also found that 75 per cent of people think there will be a second wave of the virus, up from 30 per cent in June.

Meanwhile, the North’s department of health (DoH) reported no coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, leaving the total number of fatalities recorded by the department at 556.

Over the weekend 23 new cases of coronavirus were identified, out of 3,552 individuals who were tested.

Twenty-five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Causeway Coast and Glens council area in the last week. The Public Health Agency (PHA) said on Thursday that a cluster had been identified in Limavady, Co Derry, which has been linked to a party at a residential address.