Listeriosis outbreak ‘unusual’ as ready meals must be cooked, and bacteria is sensitive to heat, professor says

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is investigating an 'extensive outbreak' of listeriosis. Photograph: iStock

The outbreak of a rare bacterial infection, listeriosis, in Ireland is “unusual” in that it relates to food that should be reheated or cooked, a professor in microbiology has said.

Experts have called on members of the public to ensure they heat pre-prepared food products “thoroughly” to reduce the risk of further infection.

On Wednesday, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) confirmed an adult with listeriosis has died, and the watchdog is investigating an “extensive outbreak” of the disease.

Nine cases of listeriosis have been identified as of July 22nd, it said, and there has been a “voluntary precautionary recall” of 141 ready-made products “due to a link with the outbreak”.

The affected meals include chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

Listeriosis generally causes flu-like symptoms. However, pregnant women, babies, older people and those who are immunocompromised are more vulnerable to severe infections.

Prof Catherine Rees, professor of microbiology at the University of Nottingham, said the bacteria that causes listeriosis – Listeria monocytogenes – is “sensitive to heat” and usually associated with soft cheese, pâté or smoked salmon.

“So this outbreak is unusual because the list of recalled products includes dishes that should be reheated or cooked,” she said.

“If the source of the outbreak has been identified, that will help control this outbreak, but symptoms can take some time to develop, so more cases may be reported as time goes on.

She added: “To help reduce the risk of further infections the public should be reminded to always heat pre-prepared food products thoroughly.”

Dr Ricardo Calderón González, a research fellow at the school of medicine, dentistry and biomedical sciences at Queen’s University Belfast, said the incidence of this disease is low in Ireland.

“But there are two important things to take in consideration: these numbers don’t include the number of miscarriages caused by Listeria, and despite the low incidence, mortality rate can be quite high in those that develop the disease, around 20 per cent of those hospitalised,” he said.

The implicated products are produced by food manufacturer Ballymaguire Foods, which specialises in the production of freshly prepared meals. All batches and all best-before dates are included.

In an updated statement on Thursday, the company said it suspended all production and has “taken corrective actions, including a full pharmaceutical-grade clean-down of the site”.

The company said it has appointed Dr Patrick Wall, a former chief executive of the FSAI and former chairman of the European Food Safety Authority, to lead a response team.

“The team has a singular focus: to fully and effectively resolve this matter. It is doing so in close collaboration with the relevant public health authorities. Production at the affected facility will only recommence once the relevant authorities are satisfied,” it added.