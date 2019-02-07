Children’s hospital: top health chiefs were told in September 2018 of €400m overrun

Senior officials in the Department of Health were aware in September 2018 that the potential cost overruns at the new national children’s hospital were close to €400 million, according to the minutes of a board overseeing the project.

The Government has consistently said Ministers only became aware of a €450 million overspend in November.

Minutes from the project and programme board - one of the uppermost structures overseeing the project – also show senior officials in the Department of Health and the HSE had lengthy discussions in June 2018 about potential overruns at the new national children’s hospital, new documents reveal.

At that September meeting, officials discussed how “construction costing is trending very significantly over budget - estimated to be €191 million over the construction value notified to Government in April 2017.”

It was also noted that “the main contractor also submitted substantial additional cost claims to National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) in late August - €200 million over and above that as set out above.”

At this meeting, officials discussed how a different board had responsibility.

They noted the “overall responsibility of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board to control project scope and design changes.”

That board is one of three different structures that were set up to manage the project.

The Secretary General of the Department of Health Jim Breslin “expressed significant concern about the construction cost trend.”

Breslin “emphasised that the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board needs to consider mitigation to bring the project back within cost parameters.”

Issues with the performance of the contractor were raised.

“NPHDB board members were briefed on the overall capital costs, including the late submittals of claim, and a decision was made to notify the main contractor that their performance to date has delayed the overall project.”

It was also discussed how “a change in behaviour of the main contractor must occur.”

Furthermore, the NPHDB “will need to provide justification for all cost components in order for Government to have sufficient confidence in the project and process,” officials said.

Also present at that meeting were the assistant secretary in the Department of Health Tracey Conroy and the director general of the HSE John Connaghan.

Despite the issues raised about the contractor, the Government decided to go ahead with the tender.

At a meeting in November, officials talked about how “only two Irish construction companies have the capacity to undertake such a large project on their own, and he was of the belief that there would be little or no international interest in a retender, including because of the belief that the incumbent BAM would have an insurmountable advantage in any retendering process.”

They also discussed ways to bring down the cost including not fitting out wards, delaying equipping parts of the hospital and phased construction.

Lengthy discussions about the cost escalations took place as early as June.

The project director of the NPHDB John Pollock “reported on capital costs challenges and pressures, unanticipated level and continuation in rise of construction inflation, costs linked to the quantification now of the cost of the “gaps” in the 2016 partial design of the hospital and programme alignment delays.”

“There was a lengthy discussion on the cost challenges, and how these might be mitigated against.”

The same senior officials including Mr Breslin were present at that meeting.