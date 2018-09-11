CervicalCheck: Harris will consider expert’s view no further inquiry needed

Minister for Health Simon Harris will consider the view of the public health expert asked to investigate the CervicalCheck controversy that a commission of investigation was not needed into the affair.

Mr Harris was reacting to reports in The Irish Times and on RTÉ that Dr Gabriel Scally, who was asked by the Government to carry out a scoping report into the controversy, concludes that a commission was not required, despite the stated view by Mr Harris that a commission be held into the controversy.

The women and families affected by the CervicalCheck controversy reacted an angrily on Tuesday after some of the findings emerged.

Dr Scally investigated why women diagnosed with cervical cancer were not told about audits that revised past smear test results that might have resulted in them receiving earlier intervention.

A planned briefing for Lorraine Walsh, one of the women affected by the controversy who represents patients on a steering committee set up by the Minister, Vicky Phelan the terminally-ill Limerick woman whose court settlement revealed the controversy, and Stephen Teap whose wife Irene died last year and was not told about two incorrect smear tests, by Dr Scally on Wednesday has been brought forward to this afternoon.

Ms Walsh, Ms Phelan, and Mr Teap, were due to be briefed by Dr Scally at the same time as Mr Harris brought the document to Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Minister said he intended to publish Dr Scally’s 200-page scoping report as planned tomorrow and allow the Northern Irish doctor speak about the report and the reasons why he believed a commission was not needed.

Mr Harris said he would meet Opposition parties and people affected by the controversy and then decide whether a commission was still needed.

“Absolutely, if there is a feeling that there is a need for one, that would be the case,” Mr Harris told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“The only people who can change that decision are the Government and the Oireachtas but obviously if a very eminent expert has been asked to look at this area and has made a view, I think it is important that we at least let the report be published and consider why he arrived at the point.”

Mr Harris said the report was “robust, evidence-based and very comprehensive” and people should wait for the document to be published to hear Dr Scally’s viewpoint on a commission of investigation and debate in the Oireachtas and with the people affected by the controversy.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said it was regrettable some of findings from the Scally report had emerged before families were briefed.

“I do think we should wait the 24 hours, let the report speak for itself, let Dr Scally speak to the report and then let’s decide as an Oireachtas and a Government what next steps to take in consultation with the women and their families who have been impacted,” said Mr Harris.

‘Whitewash’

Ms Phelan called the emergence of some of the findings a “whitewash” and said she found herself in the same position as I did a few months ago when I found out that I had not been informed about my own health.

Today was the day I had set aside to pick up my kids from school and spend some time with them. That is now NOT going to happen. I find myself in the same position as I did a few months ago when I found out that I had not been informed about my own health. 2/3 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 11, 2018 Information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back. Today @Stephenteap @LorcallWalsh and I meet with Scally...3/4 — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) September 11, 2018 Heartbroken this morning at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal by Government @SimonHarrisTD @campaignforleo leaking this report before the families find out, very upsetting waking up to this #cervicalcheckscandal — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) September 11, 2018

“Information continues to be withheld from women and I will continue to fight back,” she tweeted.

Mr Teap said he could not comment on whether a commission of investigation was needed “without forming my own view on the back of being briefed about the report.”

“If there is no need for a commission of investigation, it will be on my opinion of the briefing and reading of the Scally report and coming to that conclusion myself,” he told The Irish Times.

In a tweet Mr Teap said he was “heartbroken this morning at the disrespect shown towards the woman and families in this scandal by Government,” he said. It was “very upsetting waking up to this”.

The Cork man told The Irish Times he was “absolutely devastated” to find out information from the Scally report in the media when they had wanted a brief in advance of publication to be able to update the families affected.

“This was leaked with no consideration to the feelings of the families and the women in particular some of whom are very, very sick and are going through treatment and have gone through so much already,” he said.

“It is very insensitive. Everybody is out to protect themselves without putting the families’ needs first.”

Full Report

Lorraine Walsh, one of the women affected by the controversy who represents patients on a steering committee set up by the Minister, said she could not say if she agreed with Dr Scally’s view that a commission of investigation was not needed without seeing the full report.

Ms Walsh told RTE’s Morning Ireland Ms Phelan had changed a treatment appointment so she could be briefed by Dr Scally tomorrow.

The group was already “emotionally charged” ahead of the report being published and today’s leak was very upsetting, she said.

“It had been confirmed to us yesterday by Gabriel Scally and the Minister that we would be briefed prior to the report going to Cabinet or published. And to wake up this morning and to see news of it all over the papers, it’s just heart breaking.

“It’s just so disappointing that throughout this whole experience that the main information source that we have is the media.”

Priority

Mr Harris said “truthfully” he does not know who leaked the details of the Scally review but he intends to find out. However, it was not a priority for him today.

Mr Harris said he did not know how a leak of some of the findings emerged in the media but said there were 50 recommendations in the report and none of these had been reported as yet, he said on Tuesday.

The Minister said he was going to see if he could brief the women and families in advance of the Cabinet meeting tomorrow and said he hoped to be in a position to recommend all 50 recommendations, subject to advice from the Attorney General.

The Scally report investigates why women diagnosed with cervical cancer were not told about an audit revealing revised results of smear tests, including false negatives.

It is understood Dr Scally’s report says there are other ways to deal with the issues involved other than through a commission of investigation.

Dr Gabriel Scally briefed Mr Harris on Monday ahead of the publication of the report on Wednesday.

However, the emergence of findings from the report ahead of them being presented to those involved, has been criticised.

Disgusted

Labour TD Alan Kelly said he was “disgusted” and “shocked” at the leak that recommendation that no commission of investigation was needed.

Mr Kelly said the emergence of this information was “the worst example I have seen of a government trying to control the message by getting something like this out there,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“It is obviously something that somebody somewhere or some group have for their own motivations have decided to leak. It is absolutely shocking,” said Mr Kelly.

Mr Kelly also suggested now some of the findings from the report were in the public domain Dr Scally should get in his car and meet Mr Teap, Ms Walsh and Vicky Phelan, now, rather than wait until Wednesday. Stephen McMahon, director of the Irish Patients’ Association, shared his outrage over the leak on social media.

“Without a doubt the overdue Scally report is of [national] importance particularly for the women, men and family’s [sic] affected,” he tweeted. “For the sake of a day for them to be briefed. Who leaked key findings?”