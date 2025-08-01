Poet Patrick Kavanagh’s regular haunt along Dublin’s Grand Canal gets face lift

The iconic Kavanagh statue by John Coll now sits on a new granite base. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

The poet Patrick Kavanagh is forever linked to Dublin’s Grand Canal, wanting to be remembered with a simple seat “for the passerby” at Baggot Street bridge.

Both he and today’s passersby would surely approve of the transformation of its most celebrated stretch, unveiled on Friday.

Described as “a big public realm upgrade” of the northern towpath at Wilton Terrace, a 600-metre stretch between Leeson Street and Baggot Street bridges, it was designed to increase use of the amenity while enhancing its natural assets.

This project, co-funded by Waterways Ireland and IPUT Real Estate, came with a brief to provide “an urban space designed to celebrate the canal, its rich cultural heritage and biodiversity”, emphasising a strong sense of place along the canal. This included facilitating multiple uses, “which people will want to return to time and time again”.

Visitors can now enjoy a wider pathway replacing two narrower paths and featuring spurs extending outwards towards the canal.

Public seating along the canal bank has also been increased and reorientated to maximise the vista, with new contemporary seating installed alongside nine restored, original cast-iron benches.

Enhancements ensure the character and heritage of the area is preserved and protected, according to Waterways Ireland. This stretch has one of the widest urban canal towpaths and some of Dublin’s finest trees.

Niall Gaffney, CEO of IPUT Real Estate and John McDonagh, CEO of Waterways Ireland, visit the finished site. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Its iconic Kavanagh statue by John Coll, one of the most photographed locations in Dublin, was conserved in situ and now sits on a new granite base.

Pedestrian counters record some of the highest footfall in the city in this area, which will increase further when nearby office developments open, with up to 5,000 new workers in the vicinity. An additional sculpture, Man on Trestle, by Armagh-born artist Carolyn Mulholland, now welcomes visitors at the Leeson Street Bridge end.

RHA's Patrick T Murphy, sculptor Carolyn Mulholland, David Crone and her piece Man on Trestle by the renowned Armagh-born artist near Leeson Street bridge. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

“Our ambition is to deliver transformative projects for the public good. This collaboration with IPUT Real Estate enhances a much-loved part of the Grand Canal, balancing improved accessibility and amenity with the protection of biodiversity and heritage,” said Waterways Ireland chief executive John McDonagh.

IPUT Real Estate Dublin chief executive Niall Gaffney underlined the significance of the initiative in the heart of Georgian Dublin.

The towpath upgrade deployed high-quality, permeable materials to protect tree roots and enhance sustainability. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

“Together, we have contributed to the preservation of the area’s historical links, while developing it as a welcome urban green space for the communities who walk the towpath today. We are proud of our work in restoring Wilton Park and the naming of Mary Lavin Place, overlooking the magnificent Grand Canal which is deeply embedded in Dublin’s cultural and literary history.”

Designed by Dublin-based Bernard Seymour Landscape Architects and delivered by international landscapers Maylim, the works commenced in January 2025, having been in preparation since 2021.

The towpath upgrade deployed high-quality, permeable materials to protect tree roots and enhance sustainability. Cyclists and pedestrians will enjoy safer, separated pathways, while native planting schemes and habitat improvements will support urban biodiversity.