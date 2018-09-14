‘Green’ home heating fuels causing ‘extreme levels of air pollution’

The increasing use of solid fuels such as wood chippings and peat products to heat homes is causing “extreme air pollution” in Dublin, scientists at NUI Galway have found.

The fuels, which are marketed as being “green” and “climate-friendly” are causing “extraordinarily high levels of pollution” that threaten human health, according to research by the NUIG Centre for Climate and Air Pollution Studies (CCAPS).

In addition, the burning of such fuels “disproportionally threatens clean air” in urban environments, they conclude.

Pollution levels found are likely to lead to a recurrence of smog in Ireland in spite of a smokey coal ban, they predict.

Air pollution in Dublin caused by “particulate matter” (PM) – tiny airborne smog, smoke and haze particles smaller in size than 2.5 microns – often surpasses the World Health Organisation’s recommended 24-hour air quality guideline (AQG).

Over the winter period from November 2016 to January 2017, the daily AQG was breached on one in five days; usually in the late evening.

Hourly levels were frequently 10 times higher than the 24-hour AQG threshold (25 micrograms). This limit is more strict than current regulatory levels but “is not to be regarded as a safe level since adverse health impacts can still occur well below the AQG threshold”, the researchers warn in their study published on Friday in the journal Nature Sustainability.

A team led by Dr Jurgita Ovadnevaite, using next-generation air pollution “fingerprinting technology”, with the capability of identifying specific sources of even the smallest amounts of air pollution, found “70 per cent of the extraordinarily-high pollution levels during these events” were attributable to peat and wood burning.

This is in spite of a small percentage of residential homes using peat or wood as a primary fuel type – 13 per cent of households, based on the closest census data.

“All exceedances were driven by peat and wood rather than coal or oil, or even non-residential sources such as traffic”, they note. The contribution from coal use is “strikingly low and highlights the success of the smokey coal ban introduced in Dublin in 1990”.

Most severe air pollution events are associated with cold and generally stagnant winter days when fuel consumption is high and air dispersion is low. However, the “exceedance events” recorded “are driven by solid fuels, some of which are marketed as more ‘climate-friendly’ than fossil-fuels”.

A climate policy shift from fossil fuels to “low-carbon” or “carbon-neutral” fuels is aimed at curbing atmospheric accumulations of greenhouse gases responsible for global warming. “But in terms of residential heating, this shift is often towards wood (including pellets), considered as ‘low-carbon’ or ‘carbon-neutral’ biomass fuels and other solid fuels which can lead to disproportionately poor air quality”, Dr Ovadnevaite explained.

CCAPS director Prof Colin O’Dowd said: “The disproportionate sensitivity of air pollution levels to solid fuel is quite concerning...since fuels like wood are one of the most popular choices of ‘low carbon’ biomass fuel.”

Consumption of this fuel type is set to double across Europe by 2020 (from 2016) and to triple globally by 2030, he said. Their results suggest “in concert with promoting low-carbon or carbon-neutral solid fuels, it is especially important to fully consider the health impact from any associated air pollution”. If there is an increase in consumption of these fuels, “which seems to be the case, an increase in city smog is likely”.

The findings, he accepted, have major implications for climate change policy which endorses use of biomass to reduce carbon emissions. “We have to avoid ‘the diesel mistake’ – climate policy must be developed in a co-benefit manner with air pollution policy so as one problem is being reduced, another is being enhanced.”

“These striking results illustrate the importance of considering the wider impacts of climate policy to avoid negative health impacts – as occurred with diesel vehicles - and ensure positive co-benefits and win-win outcomes, so that actions to mitigate against climate change benefit air quality and vice versa.”

The solid fuel threat to health could potentially be far greater than that from diesel fumes in cities, said Prof O’Dowd, who is a global authority on aerosol pollution “although specific toxicity studies are necessary to really address the true health impacts of solid biomass fuel”.

The EU is conducting a review of its Clean Air for Europe Directive with a view to adopting more demanding WHO air quality values by 2020. Minister for Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten is due to publish a revised national air policy.

“It is important that this innovative research, which highlights the disproportionate impact of solid fuels on air quality, is fully considered in developing future EU legislative and regulatory frameworks to protect public health and the environment,” Prof O’Dowd added.

The smokey coal ban did its job where it was applied and the nationwide extension in 2019 would bring further benefit, he said, “but we need to remain vigilant and consolidate those victories by developing policies that continue to reduce air pollution and improve public health”.

The authors conclude: “It is especially urgent to introduce new emission controls on residential solid fuel burning.”

Scientists at UCC; the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) and the Italian CNR-ISAC facility in Bologna contributed to the research. It was funded by the EPA, the Science Foundation Ireland-MaREI Centre in UCC and CAS.