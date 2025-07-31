Ireland weather: ‘Unseasonably windy’ bank holiday Monday expected

Monday is forecast to be wet and windy. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Met Éireann has forecast mostly dry weather for the bank holiday weekend but says Monday is expected to be wet and “unseasonably windy”.

Scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle and patches of mist will be seen on Thursday morning, with cloudy skies making way for a drier, brighter afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach highs of 16 to 22 degrees, warmest in Munster, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Overnight there will be some light showers in the north and west of the country, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Friday morning is set to be “mostly cloudy with isolated light showers”, concentrated in the north and east. Sunny spells will develop once more in the afternoon and evening, with highs of 16 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann predicts a dry start to Saturday, with sunny spells in Leinster. Cloud will spread from the west through the morning and afternoon, bringing with it some patches of light rain or drizzle. Showers will develop in Connacht by evening.

Highest temperatures are likely to fall between 17 and 20 degrees, with a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Cloud and rain will clear from the southeast on Sunday morning after some scattered showers overnight. The rest of the day will bring “a good amount of dry and bright weather”, with just a few showers in the northwest.

There will be highs of 16 to 21 degrees, with a moderate to fresh westerly wind, easing later.

Conditions will take a turn on bank holiday Monday after a mostly dry weekend, Met Éireann forecasts. It may become “unseasonably windy”, with an unsettled forecast of wet and breezy weather.