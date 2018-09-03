Work to begin to reopen south Dublin road following subsidence

A Dublin road closed almost a year ago after alleged illegal excavation work caused its subsidence, is to be repaired by South Dublin County Council.

The Edmondstown Road, a scenic route leading to the Dublin mountains south of Rathfarnham, has been closed since last November following its partial collapse.

The closure between the Merry Ploughboy pub and Tibradden Road – a distance of about 300 metres – forces motorists to take a detour of more than 5km. Residents on the road have raised concerns about access to their homes for emergency services.

The council said on Friday that it would undertake repairs amid fears the condition of the road could worsen

The council has taken a Circuit Court case against Ghandi Mallak, who it said was responsible for undertaking unauthorised work that destabilised the road. Stephen Dodd, counsel for the local authority, last July told Judge Jacqueline Linnane that an Enforcement Notice had been served on Mr Mallak on November 15th, 2017 requiring emergency remedial work by him to reinstate the roadway but that nothing had been done in over seven months.

Counsel for Mr Mallak, Proinsias Ó Maolchalain, said his client was developing an agricultural area at the site of the excavations for the purpose of producing specific food produce for a restaurant he runs on Dublin’s Camden Street.

The case is ongoing. However, the council said on Friday that it would undertake repairs amid fears the condition of the road could worsen.

A contractor has been appointed and works will commence within the next two weeks

“The legal process while continuing, is taking longer than anticipated. In the context of this uncertain legal timeframe, and in order to avoid any potential weather erosion, the council has decided that it is in the best interests of the local residents and businesses, as well as the wider public who have been severely impacted by the closure, that the works are undertaken by a specialist contractor on behalf of the council.”

The council would continue to seek court orders in relation to the reinstatement of the road, but it said work would begin within weeks with a view to its reopening within three months.

“A contractor has been appointed and works will commence within the next two weeks. The duration of the works is expected to be 12 weeks from commencement. The council will continue to pursue its legal action.”

Mr Mallak, a businessman who came to Ireland from Syria in 2001, did not respond to queries from The Irish Times.