Weather

Has spring sprung? Sunshine and blue skies almost everywhere for the weekend

High pressure has taken over with dry and settled weather and plenty of sunshine, says Met Éireann

Weather Ireland: People in Sandycove, Co Dublin enjoying fine weather. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Weather Ireland: People in Sandycove, Co Dublin enjoying fine weather. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Tim O'Brien
Thu Mar 19 2026 - 11:432 MIN READ

Sunshine and blue skies have finally caught up on the meteorological spring that began at the start of March.

Highest temperatures today are expected to reach 18 degrees in places, with only a coastal fog to warn us it is not quite summer yet.

Met Éireann meteorologist Ailís Hankinson said high pressure had taken over “with dry and settled weather and plenty of spring sunshine for the next few days”.

Friday is expected to be another pleasant day, with any mist or fog clearing through the morning. A dry day with plenty of sunshine is forecast by Met Éireann, although accompanied by a chance of lingering fog near southern and eastern coasts. Highest temperatures are expected to be in a range of 12 to 15 degrees in a light southerly breeze.

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Saturday is expected to again see fog clearing from most areas throughout the morning, although it may linger near some coasts.

It is expected to be another dry day, with hazy sunshine in most areas, though it will be duller in parts of the northwest, with a few spots of light rain or drizzle possible there. Highest temperatures are expected to be in a range of 11 to 14 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Sunday should start off dry in most areas, with bright spells in the southeast, although it will become cloudier through the morning with patchy rain or drizzle in places, according to Met Éireann. The rain will be more persistent in Connacht and Ulster for a time. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds, veering northwesterly through the day.

Current indications show a damp and breezy day on Monday with outbreaks of rain and moderate to fresh southwesterly winds. It is expected to be cooler than previous days, with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

The further outlook is for a return to more unsettled weather as the week progresses.

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Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist