High Court allows company have Garda statement in order to sue environmentalist

The High Court order was made despite pleas that it would set a harmful precedent. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/Collins

The High Court has ordered the Garda Commissioner to hand over a statement of complaint made by a member of the public so that the subject of the complaint can use it in a defamation case.

The order was made despite pleas that it would set a precedent that could deter people from seeking Garda help as it could lead them to fear statements would not be confidential and could be used against them.

A factor highlighted in the order being issued was that the Garda Commissioner did not object to the order but took a stance described as “neutral”.

The case involves a quarry company, Keegan Quarries, headquartered in Co Meath, and environmental activist Kieran Cummins, of Rathmolyon, Co Meath, who has challenged some of the company’s activities through the planning system.

In April 2021, Cummins went to Trim Garda station, where he complained of harassment and intimidation by Keegan Quarries in retaliation for his environmental work.

John Keegan, the principal of the company, was questioned by a detective about Cummins’s claims but no further action was taken and, the High Court heard, no further action was planned.

Keegan and his company then began defamation proceedings against Cummins in the Circuit Court on the basis of his claims.

They sought discovery of all records and documents held by gardaí in Trim relating to the complaint and the Circuit Court granted this order.

Cummins appealed the order to the High Court, which on Wednesday refused his appeal, although the order of discovery was changed to cover only the statement of complaint itself and not related documents.

Judge Mícheál O’Higgins said in his ruling that it remained open to the Garda Commissioner to argue when the defamation case came to trial that the statement was privileged [confidential] and should not be admissible in court.

“It would be inappropriate for the court to comment on the issue at this stage for fear of tying the hands of the trial judge,” O’Higgins said.

He added, however: “It does not preclude claim of privilege at trial.”

O’Higgins said it would also be open to Cummins to argue during the trial that Keegan Quarries were “reckless” to launch defamation proceedings without knowing the exact content of the document on which they were basing their claim.

In his ruling, O’Higgins acknowledged the intervention of the UN special rapporteur on environmental defenders, Michel Forst, who said the actions of Keegan Quarries constituted strategic litigation against public participation (Slapp).

Writing twice to the Chief State Solicitor and the Government, Forst has issued reminders that Ireland is a signatory to the Aarhus Convention on rights to environmental justice and protection of environmental defenders.

Forst also said he was “gravely concerned at the important wider public interest put in peril by this case”.

He said if discovery was granted, it would mean victims of intimidation and harassment were not safe to report their experiences to the Garda without risk of their confidential complaint being disclosed to the perpetrator.

O’Higgins said, however, there was an “imbalance” in the case, with Cummins knowing the contents of the statement and insisting they were true and reasonable while Keegan Quarries were at a disadvantage in not having sight of it.

“The plaintiffs have demonstrated that the plea for discovery is in order,” he said.

Keegan Quarries sought and were granted an order of costs against Cummins but O’Higgins agreed to a request from Cummins’s barrister John Rogers to place a stay on the order pending conclusion of the Circuit Court defamation trial.

Rogers also said a stay would allow for consideration of a further appeal to the Supreme Court.