Temperatures to climb into mid-20s by weekend

Values will be back in the mid- to high 20s by the weekend, Met Éireann has said.

The weather over the next week is set to be dry with some scattered showers across the country, according to the national forecaster. The outlook is weekend temperatures hitting highs of 27 degrees.

Irish Water have introduced night time water restrictions in Dublin, from 10pm to 5am. The utility said it would need at least two weeks of consistent rainfall to address supply shortfalls in reservoirs. But the outlook into next week suggests the dry weather will remain, between scattered light showers.

The forecast for Monday is cloudy, with highest temperatures hitting 17 to 20 degrees.

Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea said the drought conditions “would continue into the middle of next week”, which is as far as their forecasting models can accurately read.

There was a “strong indication” temperatures will get steadily warmer over the coming week, and reach the “mid to high 20s” by the weekend, he said.

On Tuesday, skies will be clear and sunny in the morning, but showers will move in across the country from the west. The maximum temperatures will be between 17 and 21 degrees, say Met Éireann.

The outlook for Wednesday will be spells of sunshine across the country, amid some cloudy periods, and highest temperatures will hit 23 degrees.

Most parts of the country will be dry on Thursday, with some spots of rain in northern counties from the afternoon onwards. High temperatures around Ulster and Connacht will be 20 degrees, with Leinster and Munster enjoying better weather, and predicted highs of 24 degrees.

Friday will broadly be dry, with some showers disrupting the sunshine. The weekend will continue the sunny trend, with temperatures expected to reach 27 degrees in parts of the country. The spell of warm, dry weather will continue into at least the middle of next week.