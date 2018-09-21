Storm unlikely to hit Ireland this weekend, Met Éireann says

Fears of a third storm in nearly as many days look unlikely to materialise over the weekend, Met Éireann forecasters have said.

A weather system that threatened to develop into a storm, which would be named Storm Callum, may not be as strong as initially feared.

The system will bring heavy rain to many parts of the country, with “blustery winds”, but at the moment is not on track to be classified as a storm, according to Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Gavin.

“We’re still monitoring it, and keeping track of the weather system. At the moment it doesn’t look like developing into a storm ... There will be heavy rains in parts of Leinster and Munster on Saturday, and overnight rains,” she said.

Earlier in the week meteorologist Joan Blackburn said there was potential for the system to develop into what could be a “nasty” storm.

Storm Ali

On Wednesday Storm Ali brought heavy gales to Ireland, causing power outages across the country and travel chaos. Clean-up efforts were disrupted by a second less severe storm, named Bronagh, on Thursday.

The start of Saturday will be dry and cold in most parts of the country. Top temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees, according to the national forecaster.

Rainfall is set to move in across the southwest of the country over the day, and is expected to be heaviest in parts of Munster and south Leinster. Northern counties will remain mostly dry with only scattered showers predicted.