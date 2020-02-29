Storm Jorge lashes Ireland with severe winds and heavy rain

Thousands of homes were without power on Saturday as Storm Jorge passed over Ireland.

ESB Networks said 15,000 properties were without power early today but all but 1,000 had power restored by lunchtime, with extra crews deployed in Limerick, Clare, Galway and Westmeath.

A number of weather warnings are in place including a status red wind alert for Galway and Clare. Met Éireann said gusts of 133km/h had been recorded in the west of the country.

Speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy urged the public to “stay indoors” in the status red areas until the warning is lifted at 3pm on Saturday. Status orange alerts for wind have been issued by Met Éireann and will remain in place until 3am on Sunday.

“There is a potential for damage from gusts everywhere in the country today. People need to be alert and need to be aware,” Mr Murphy said.

“We are anticipating greater weather impacts later today and we are anticipating disruptions for public events, for power supply, for travel and for public transport as well. All necessary resources have been deployed to help those who are vulnerable, homeless and those at risk of flooding.”

Mr Murphy said “no journeys” should be taking place in Galway and Clare while for the rest of the country he advised “if local conditions do not seem safe, people are not to travel”.

The National Emergency Coordination Group met on Saturday and will convene again on Sunday morning.

Derek Hynes, from the ESB said the number of properties affected by power outages has been fluctuating in different areas but so far there hasn’t been “significant outage or network damage”.

“We’re expecting that trees will fall given the type of conditions that are forecast and as a result we expect that families in the orange and particularly the red alert areas will lose power over the course of the rest of the day,” he added.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann said “very severe conditions” will continue in Galway and Clare over the afternoon, with “extremely high seas and heavy rain”.

“This time yesterday the temperature was 14 degrees, at the moment it’s about two degrees, so we’ve had a complete change in air mass,” she said.

“We’ve gone from the warm side of the jet stream to the cold polar side. That’s why we issued a snow warning at about 6am, there was a fair bit of snow in some places and there’s still some snow around but that will be quickly turning back into rain.”

The Irish Coast Guard has warned the public to stay away from exposed areas and to report any persons they see in difficulty.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said Storm Jorge was presenting “challenging and dangerous conditions” in the west of the country.

“An Garda Síochána are currently investigating a number of tragic incidents on our road network overnight and early this morning, unconnected with Storm Jorge, but the emergency services do not need to be presented with any further tragic incidents to deal with this afternoon,” he said.

The Defence Forces are continuing to support local authorities in Limerick, Clare and Westmeath with sandbagging, the maintenance of pumps and providing transport to isolated areas.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until 7pm on Saturday. Another orange wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo until 3am on Sunday.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal until midnight on Saturday, with rainfall accumulations of up to 40 to 50 mm possible in mountainous areas.

A yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the entire country until 4pm on Saturday. A yellow wind warning is also in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford until midnight on Saturday.