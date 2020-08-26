Several beaches in Dublin issued with ‘do not swim’ notices

A number of beaches in Dublin have been issued with “do not swim” notices following an increase in bacteria levels.

The notices were issued by Fingal County Council for Rush North, Skerries South and Front Strand, and Balbriggan Beach for four days due to the bacteria levels detected in bathing water samples taken on Tuesday.

The local authority said the likely cause was urban and agricultural run-off and an investigation has commenced.

A seawater re-sample will be taken on Thursday at the beaches and the results will be available on Saturday at which point the notices will be reviewed.

“The beaches remain open but beach users are asked to respect the notices as they have been put in place to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised,” said the council.

“Members of the public can check for water quality at any of the monitored bathing waters in Ireland in advance by accessing the EPA website at www.beaches.ie or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.”