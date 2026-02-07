Live Cork v Tipperary - Munster sides face off in the league in a repeat of All-Ireland final

While all eyes will be on Munster tonight, there’s a few games around the country tonight. In Division 1B, Fiachra Fitzpatrick has hit the back of the net for Carlow to level things at 1-5 each in Wexford Park.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Cork vs Tipperary in the NHL Division 1A. The two finalists from last year’s All-Ireland face off in front of an expected crowd of more than 25,000 in Cork. Tipperary’s second-half comeback was one of the sporting stories of the summer last year, so the Rebels will be seeking out a small bit of revenge tonight. Throw-in is at 7.30pm.