Trump shares video depicting Obamas as apes

Former US president Barack Obama with president Donald Trump. Trump has long promoted the false conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the US.

US president Donald Trump shared a video on social media depicting Democratic former president Barack Obama and first lady ‍Michelle Obama as apes, invoking racist imagery long used to dehumanise people of African descent.

Late on Thursday, Trump shared a minute-long ‍video amplifying the Republican US president’s false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud. Spliced into the video was an apparently AI-generated clip of dancing primates superimposed with the Obamas’ heads.

It was deleted about 12 hours after it was posted.

The post drew swift criticism from ‌prominent political figures, including Republican senator Tim Scott, a Trump ally who is black.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the ⁠most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Scott said on X. “The President should ‌remove ​it.”

Republican ‍representative Mike Lawler of New York said Trump should apologise and delete the post.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the post had generated “fake outrage”, adding, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King ⁠of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.” Trump’s clip included a song from that ⁠musical.

A spokesperson for the Obamas declined ⁠to comment.

White supremacists have for centuries depicted people of African ancestry as monkeys as part of campaigns to dehumanise and dominate black populations.

“Let it haunt Trump ‍and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history,” said Ben Rhodes, a former Obama aide, on X.

Trump has a history of sharing racist rhetoric and long promoted the false conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. In December, Trump described Somalis as “garbage” who should be thrown out of the country. He has referred ‌to Somalia and other ‌developing nations as “shithole countries”. He was also criticised last year for depicting House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is black, with a superimposed handlebar moustache and a sombrero.

Civil rights ‌advocates have said Trump’s rhetoric has become increasingly bold, normalised and politically permissible.

“Donald Trump’s video is blatantly racist, disgusting, ⁠and utterly despicable,” said Derrick Johnson, national president of the NAACP, a civil rights group, in an emailed statement. “Voters are watching and will remember this at the ballot box.” – Reuters