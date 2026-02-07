Cork’s sharper focus key as they have seven points to spare in win over Tipperary

Tempers flare between the two teams just before half-time during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A match between Cork and Tipperary at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

National Hurling League Division 1A: Cork 0-29 Tipperary 0-22

In the great tradition of the league, nothing much was gained and nothing much was lost. For reasons that hardly need to be spelled out, Cork were not inclined to lose, and at this time of year, motivation is never shared equally. In front of a massive crowd of 30,910 Cork’s focus was sharper and their need was greater and the difference between the teams may have been as simple as that.

Both teams were reduced to 14 men just before half-time after a melee that involved more or less every player on the field. Until then, there had been bits and pieces of niggle and crankiness but nothing that was unseasonably hot. The game naturally lost some of its shape after that and it meandered at times in the second half.

Cork scored the last four points, all of them in stoppage-time, having surrendered a seven-point lead earlier in the half. Both teams brought on players who had started last July’s All-Ireland final, and it was Tipperary who probably got a greater bounce from their bench, particularly from the dead-ball prowess of Eoghan Connolly and Darragh McCarthy, who contributed six points between them.

In an unexpected departure from a familiar script, Cork failed to score a goal for the first time since the 2024 All-Ireland quarter-final, and for the first time in a league match since 2019. The only goal chance that either team created fell to Cork when Shane Barrett was fouled inside the large parallelogram, midway through the first half.

Declan Dalton, who had been clinical with a penalty in the opening round of the league, had his attempt beaten away by Rhys Shelly, and neither goalkeeper was troubled again.

Cork’s attack, though, bristled with menace. For the second week in a row, their half forwards produced a double-digit return from play, led once more by Darragh Fitzgibbon. The Cork captain scored seven times from 12 shots, six of them from play, while Alan Connolly produced his most effective and productive performance of the season so far, finishing with eight points, half of them from play.

Around them, two of Cork’s youngest players, Diarmuid Healy and William Buckley, were full of liveliness and pace and cuteness.

Tipp’s attack never really clicked on the night. Andrew Ormond made a bright start but faded, while Jake Morris and others in the Tipp forward line reached performance levels that are just about acceptable in February.

Cork's Brian Hayes scores a point during the game against Tipperary. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

To pick up the slack, four of Tipp’s starting backs scored, and both starting centrefielders too. Eoghan Connolly’s prodigious striking was a feature of Tipp’s glorious run to the All-Ireland last summer and though he was only on the field for about 20 minutes, he landed four points from five long shots.

The flare up that erupted a minute before the break was out of step with a tame first half. It started with Alan Connolly and Willie Connors rolling around on the pitch in front of the North Stand and quickly escalated into a 30-man WWF tag-routine, with an abundance of shaping and shoving and angry faces.

It continued for the guts of a minute, despite the attempted peacemaking of Liam Gordon and his match officials. When the row finally subsided, Gordon convened a pop-up tribunal that must have lasted another three minutes. The outcome was a booking for the two original offenders – Connolly and Connors – and straight reds for Cork’s Shane Barrett and Tipp’s Jason Forde.

Even though there was minute of normal time left on the clock, plus stoppage-time, Gordon decided to pull the plug and leave both sets of players to cool their jets in the changing rooms.

Cork led by 0-16 to 0-12 at the break and stretched that lead to seven points, 0-23 to 0-16, midway through the second half. But Tipp came up with three unanswered points in quick succession and reduced the deficit to just three with 66 minutes on the clock.

By then, some of Cork’s finishing had become sloppy and they ended the game with 10 wides to Tipp’s five. But they steadied themselves just enough to see the game out.

CORK: P Collins; G Millerick, D O’Leary, S O’Donoghue; E Downey (0-2), R Downey, M Coleman (0-2); M Mullins, E Twomey; D Fitzgibbon (0-7, 1f), S Barrett (0-2), D Healy (0-3); W Buckley (0-3), D Dalton, A Connolly (0-8, 4f).

Subs: C O’Brien for Coleman (h-t); T O’Mahony (0-1) for Mullins, B Hayes (0-1) for Dalton (both 44 mins); H O’Connor for Twomey (51); R O’Flynn for Buckley (64).

TIPPERARY: R Shelly; C O’Reilly (0-1), B O’Mara, J Ryan; S O’Farrell (0-1), C Morgan (0-1), S Kennedy (0-1); W Connors (0-2), C Stakelum (0-1); J Morris (0-3, 1f), A Ormond (0-2), J Keller; D Stakelum, O O’Donoghue (0-1), J Forde (0-2, 2f).

Subs: J McGrath for D Stakelum (h-t); E Connolly (0-4, 4f) for Kennedy (44 mins); N McGrath (0-1) for Keller (49); D McCarthy (0-2, 2f) for O’Donoghue (55); P McCormack for Ormond (61).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).