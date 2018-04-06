Planning granted for housing development at St Anne’s Park

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a development including more than 100 houses and 400 apartments on a site at St Anne’s Park in Dublin.

Crekav Trading, part of developer Marlet, has propsed building 104 houses and 432 apartments on land which was formally owned by the Vincentian Fathers.

The order are the trustees of St Paul’s College, Raheny which uses the land as playing pitches. The developer proposed building two new all-weather pitches, which can be converted into three, to replace the playing pitches currently on the site.

Local residents and politicians have been objecting to the development and a community group, I Love St Anne’s, was set up to oppose the plan.

The permission was granted subject to 24 conditions, An Bord Pleanála said.

It said that subject to compliance with the conditions, “the proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density in this suburban location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would not detract from the character and setting of St Anne’s Park or the nearby protected structure, Sybil Hill House”.

‘Sustainable’

The board said the development would be “acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Naoise Ó Muirí said he had been in local politics for 14 years and it “takes a lot to gob-smack me” but he was fairly sure the board’s decision had done so.

Labour’s area representative Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the decision was surprising given that the “chief executive officer of Dublin City Council had urged An Bord Pleanála to reject the proposal.

“The proposal to construct 536 housing units on this site is a perversion of what the lands were intended for, and will have a devastating effect on the environmental integrity of St Anne’s Park - a park which is the green lung of the northside,” he said.

The Vincentian Fathers sold six hectares (15 acres) at the north-west end of the park for a reported €17 million in November 2015.

The land had once been part of the St Anne’s Estate owned by the Guinness family and was acquired by compulsory purchase order by Dublin Corporation in the 1940s.

The council later sold a portion of the land to the Vincentian Fathers to be used as playing pitches for St Paul’s College.

The land is currently still used for pitches and is also being used by local sports clubs in the area including Clontarf GAA Club and Clontarf FC. Both clubs oppose the proposed development.

Pat Crean, chief executive of Marlet Property Group, said it was delighted with the decison by the board.