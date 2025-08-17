Status yellow thunderstorm alert for three counties, with possible flooding and power outages

Showers will develop on Monday, turning heavy at times with thunderstorms likely, says Met Éireann. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

A status yellow thunderstorm alert has been issued for three counties in Munster, with the warning of potential power outages and localised flooding on Monday.

The alert comes into effect for Cork, Kerry and Limerick at 9am on Monday and lasts until 6pm, also warning of potential lightning damage and difficult travelling conditions.

While Monday is expected to start off dry with sunny spells, cloud will later build throughout the morning over much of Munster, as well as south Leinster and south Connacht.

Showers will develop, turning heavy at times with thunderstorms likely, Met Éireann said, while the remainder of the country will continue to be dry with “hazy spells” of sunshine.

Highs of 19 to 24 degrees are expected on Monday, with the midlands and west of the country to feel the warmest temperatures.

Tuesday will see sunny spells and scattered showers that will be largely confined to the southwest of the country, Met Éireann said, while Ulster will experience the best of the dry weather.

Temperatures will range from highs of 18 or 19 degrees in the east to 23 or 24 in the west, with showers expected to become more isolated throughout the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry in most parts with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, though there may be a “few stray showers” amid highs of 17 to 22 degrees.

The forecaster said there is a “good deal of uncertainty” beyond Thursday, though current indications suggests another largely dry day on Friday.

However, it said next weekend could see possibly more rain and showers developing.