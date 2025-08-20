Hurricane Erin remnants expected to bring wetter and breezier conditions next week

Erin has strengthened to a category-one storm as the first major US hurricane of the 2025 season. Photograph: NOAA/Getty

Remnants of Hurricane Erin are forecast to bring “unsettled weather” to Ireland, Met Éireann has said.

Forecaster Aoife Kealy said the hurricane was creating “some uncertainty” for conditions from Tuesday.

Hurricane Erin, which is expected to pound the US east coast, is forecast to track slowly eastward across the North Atlantic afterwards, causing some “wet and breezier weather” in Ireland after what is predicted to be largely dry and settled weekend here.

“We don’t know exactly where it’s going to track,” Ms Kealy said. The storm’s force is expected to weaken as it crosses the Atlantic. “There’s no severe weather coming.”

Along the eastern seaboard of the US, Hurricane Erin is expected to result in very strong winds, which will be dangerous along coasts.

Residents of The Outer Banks, a string of barrier islands off North Carolina, have been bracing for high winds, with several beaches off-limits due to life-threatening rip currents.

Ms Kealy said that by the time Erin reaches Ireland, the ex-hurricane would likely cause “more in the way of rainfall” and bring slightly windier conditions.

This will see a break in the high pressure that is expected to dominate the country over the coming days.

It is predicted to remain mostly dry, with a few light showers at the weekend. She said temperatures would be mostly in the high teens to low 20s until Monday.

Thursday is expected to be mainly dry with a mix of sunny spells and a few showers, with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

Mist and foggy patches are set to develop in the west on Thursday night.

This is expected to clear on Friday morning to make way for another mainly dry day with spells of sunshine. Some isolated showers are possible towards Atlantic coasts.

Going into the weekend, a mix of sun and scattered showers is forecast.

Sunday is expected to be cloudier with more showers and rain arriving into the southwest of the country.