My goldfish are assaulted by frogs. Readers’ nature queries

For the past few years at breeding time some of my goldfish are assaulted by frogs. They grab the poor fish around the gills and won’t let go even when the fish has drowned.

Is this a Reeve’s pheasant? It appeared in my garden after the grass was cut.

Yes it is. They were introduced into Europe by John Reeves in the 19th century from China, and are now domesticated and prized as fancy fowl.

I have been observing this roadside plant since early March and waiting for it to burst forth.

It’s horsetail, an ancient plant, sole survivor over millions of years. It will eventually produce spiky green fronds.

I got this worm-like thing with a pond plant. The head is at the narrow end and it uses the other end to adhere to smooth surfaces. It swims like sea snake and changes length between 20 - 60mm. Should I allow it in my pond?

It’s a horse leech which can live on land or in water. It feeds on water snails, insect larvae and small fish. Some people like watching them in their ponds, but if you want fish you should take it out.

The false puffball slime mould has appeared again this year in Lecanvy, Co Mayo, Castlederg, Co Tyrone and Milford, Co Donegal. This photo was sent by Eckhardt Schmidt from Donegal.

Eye on Nature has had dozens of photos of peacock butterflies, mainly from the Dublin area but some from around the country. Either the peacocks had a very successful season and hibernation last year or people isolated are keeping their eyes open. This photo was sent by Noeleen Hussey from Drogheda.

