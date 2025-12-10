Planning permissions for apartments jump by 51%

Central Statistics Office figures show planning permissions for apartments rose by 51 per cent to 5,016 in the third quarter of 2025,.

The number of apartments granted planning permission has jumped by over 50 per cent amid signs the various Government policies aimed at boosting apartment construction are beginning to bear fruit.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures indicate planning permissions for apartments rose by 51 per cent to 5,016 in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same three-month period last year.

Dublin had the highest number of apartment units granted planning permission at 2,782 which represented 55 per cent of the total for the State.

Apartments are seen as key to boosting housing supply to the Government’s target rate of 50,000 units a year.

However, a number of projects have stalled due to the high cost of construction here.

To enhance viability, the Government has changed design standards, revamped rent controls and reduced VAT on new-build apartments.

Will the Government’s new plan speed up the delivery of vital infrastructure projects? Listen | 38:18

The CSO cautioned against extrapolating long-term trends in planning on the basis of a single quarter’s data, noting the number of new dwelling units granted planning permission “can vary significantly from quarter to quarter if a large development or a number of large developments are approved within the same reference quarter”.

The latest data indicated the total number of dwelling units approved in the third quarter rose by 29 per cent to 11,142 in the third quarter.

Houses accounted for 55 per cent of all dwelling units granted planning permission while apartments made up the remaining 45 per cent. House approvals increased by 15.7 per cent to 6,126.

The number of multi-development houses receiving planning permission was up by 14 per cent annually, from 4,101 units in the third quarter of 2024 to 4,676 units in the third quarter of 2025.

The number of one-off houses receiving planning permission in the third quarter rose by 21.6 per cent to 1,450 units.

While not all planning permissions lead to actual housing units, they are a key indicator of the housing pipeline.