Child in critical condition in hospital following two-car crash in Dundalk

An infant boy is in a critical condition following a two-car crash in Dundalk, Co Louth last weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the collision on the R132 at Dowdallshill at about 8.10pm on Saturday.

The driver of the first car, a woman in her late 20s, was taken from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non-life-threatening injuries.

An infant boy, who was a passenger in her car, was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition, gardaí said on Wednesday.

The male driver of the second vehicle, aged in his early 50s, and the female passenger, who is a teenager, were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R132 in the Dowdallshill area between 7.50pm and 8.20pm are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

