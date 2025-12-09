Storm Bram live updates: Orange warnings begin for four counties as Met Éireann warns of flood risk

Main Points

Orange wind warnings will be in place for 18 counties across Ireland today as Storm Bram hits the country.

Counties under orange wind warnings from 7am to 3pm: Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Counties under orange wind warnings from 10am to 9pm: Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for all other counties in the Republic and the North.

Heavy rain is expected in several counties, falling on already saturated ground, Met Éireann said. This could lead to localised flooding, hazardous travel conditions and outdoor events being impacted.

Flooding and difficult travel conditions are expected in several counties as Storm Bram hits Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

A status orange wind warning will be in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 7am to 3pm on Tuesday.

Another orange wind warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, and all across Connacht, from 10am to 9pm on Tuesday.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for all other counties in the Republic on Tuesday, from 6am until 9pm.

A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 9pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

“Storm Bram will bring very strong to gale force southerly winds with the strongest winds along the coast,” Met Éireann said.

“Many parts of Ireland have experienced significant rainfall in recent weeks. The forecast rain is expected to arrive in areas where ground levels are already saturated, and many rivers are already at capacity.”

The NDFEM said there is “a significant risk of flooding, particularly in Munster and coastal counties”.

“The public is reminded that flooding is a risk for all areas due to the current conditions, and even counties with a yellow weather warning or no weather warning will remain at risk of flooding.”

Local authorities and Transport Infrastructure Ireland will be responding to the affected areas as required, but “the need may arise to close some roads due to fallen trees, debris or flooding”, the NDFEM statement added.

“Driving during strong winds or heavy rain is a significant risk, and motorists should take considerable care when travelling, remaining conscious of the road conditions at all times.”

The Road Safety Authority has also recommended motorists and other road users in areas affected by orange warnings to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Cork County Council warned possible impacts of Storm Bram may include fallen trees and branches, localised flooding including wave overtopping and hazardous travelling conditions.

“Crews have been deployed and are monitoring known hotspots for flooding, with pumps being deployed, and sandbags are being made available in a number of locations,” said the council, warning that the strongest winds will be in coastal areas of the county.

It said that Storm Bram is “a very dynamic weather system with a high degree of uncertainty regarding its impact (and) thus for a period of time tomorrow morning there will be both strong and gusty winds as well as significant rainfall occurring at the same time”.

“The significant storm system is likely to generate a high level of storm surge at high time on Tuesday morning and combined with the forecasted heavy rainfall and significant winds, Cork City Council is warning of flooding on low-lying quays at high tide tomorrow morning,” it warned.